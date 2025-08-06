Thadou Inpi Manipur clarifies Kuki is not an ethnic identity but a political ideology

A community dialogue was held in Imphal today involving Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM), COCOMI, AMUCO, FOCS, Ima groups, student leaders, and members of Arambai Tenggol.

The meeting, part of a broader community understanding programme, focused on clarifying long-standing identity issues and reaffirming the distinct indigenous status of the Thadou tribe.

Issuing a statement on the occasion of the Covenant of Coexistence, Thadou Inpi Manipur emphasised that the Thadou people must not be conflated with those identifying as Kukis.

“The Thadou tribe is a distinct indigenous identity. The term ‘Kuki’, as used today, is not an ethnic identity but a politicised and ideological label,” the statement read.

According to TIM, much of the confusion stems from similarities in attire and cultural expressions, but such external resemblances should not be mistaken for shared identity. The group stated that the Kuki nomenclature lacks historical and cultural grounding in Manipur and alleged that it has foreign origins.

“Those who adopt the ‘Kuki’ label today often do so to push a separatist and extremist ideology,” TIM asserted, further claiming that many individuals identifying as Kukis are suspected to be illegal immigrants who have settled in the state in recent decades.

The statement also highlighted the role of church politics and religious affiliations in the widespread misclassification of Thadou individuals as Kukis over the years. This, TIM said, has diluted the true identity of the Thadou people and contributed to identity-based tensions.

“This issue is not just about the Thadou tribe; it concerns the unity of all communities in Manipur, including Meiteis, Meitei-Pangals, and other indigenous groups,” the statement said, calling for clarity, lawful dialogue, and a collective stand against the appropriation of identities.

“The appropriation of Thadou culture by Kuki-identifying groups is misleading and harmful. Kuki is not an ethnic identity; it is a political ideology,” the statement reiterated.

Thadou Inpi appealed to all members of the Thadou community to reject the imposition of the Kuki label and to recognise the broader implications for peace and unity in the state. The group concluded with a strong message: “In truth, we stand. In unity, we endure. In peace, we rebuild.”

The meeting was described as a defining moment in the ongoing efforts to bring clarity, counter extremism, and foster peaceful coexistence among Manipur’s diverse communities.