Thadou Inpi Manipur condemns civilian killings, demands arrests over Naga man’s beheading

Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) has condemned the killing of multiple civilians in Manipur’s Kamjong, Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts on October 10, amid escalating Kuki-Naga violence, and demanded immediate investigations, arrests and prosecution of those responsible. The organisation also called on the state government to ensure civilian safety and demonstrate accountability through concrete action.

In a statement, TIM expressed condolences to the families of the victims and raised concerns over what it described as the failure to ensure accountability for previous killings. It alleged that the lack of effective action against those responsible for earlier attacks had contributed to a climate of impunity and increased fears among civilians.

The organisation specifically condemned the killing of 42-year-old Domkhonei Touthang, a woman from Chahsat village, and the beheading of Ajinpou Ringkangmai, a resident of Makui Naga village.

Referring to a video purportedly showing Ringkangmai’s severed head being displayed by armed men in camouflage, TIM described the incident as an extreme act of brutality. The organisation alleged that the men in the footage were armed and appeared to be mocking the victim. The authenticity of the video and the identities of those seen in it would need to be established through an investigation.

TIM urged the authorities to examine the footage, establish the circumstances surrounding the beheading and identify those involved in both the killing and the circulation of the video. It demanded that all those found responsible be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The organisation also cited the May 13, 2026, attack, in which Thadou and Naga victims were killed, arguing that the failure to deliver justice in previous cases had heightened concerns over the recurrence of violence. It said no armed group should be allowed to operate beyond the reach of Indian law, irrespective of its political connections or influence.

Calling for investigations into armed groups allegedly involved in attacks on civilians, TIM said organisations should be designated and dealt with under applicable anti-terrorism laws wherever the evidence and legal provisions warranted such action.

The statement also criticised Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh, questioning the government's claims of progress towards peace while civilians continued to face threats from armed violence. TIM argued that public appearances, security arrangements and official assurances could not establish normalcy without demonstrable improvements in civilian safety.

It further maintained that ex gratia payments and arrests of individuals who may not be directly linked to specific crimes could not replace investigations aimed at identifying and prosecuting the actual perpetrators.

Questioning the state government's response to the continuing violence, TIM said the administration must demonstrate its commitment to peace through impartial investigations, lawful arrests and effective prosecution. It also called on the government to accept responsibility if it failed to fulfil its constitutional obligation to protect civilians.

TIM's demands include immediate investigations into the October 10 killings, the identification and prosecution of those responsible for Ringkangmai's beheading and the other reported deaths, and stronger security measures to prevent further attacks on civilians.

The statement comes amid continuing tensions between Kuki and Naga groups in parts of Manipur, with the latest incidents adding to concerns over civilian security and accountability for violent crimes.