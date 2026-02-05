Thadou Inpi Manipur urges Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen to assert Thadou identity, reject Kuki ideology

The apex body of the Thadou community, Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM), has issued a strong and unequivocal call to newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, urging her to clearly assert her Thadou identity, disassociate from Kuki political organisations and separatist narratives, and uphold the territorial integrity of Manipur.

In a media release issued on Thursday, February 5, TIM congratulated Kipgen on her appointment, describing it as a historic milestone, as she becomes the first member of the Thadou tribe to hold the constitutional office of Deputy Chief Minister in Manipur.

However, the organisation expressed serious concern over what it described as her visible alignment with Kuki-centric narratives since May 3, 2023, cautioning that such positioning risks lending legitimacy to separatist and supremacist ideologies that threaten Manipur’s unity.

TIM categorically stated that there is no constitutional recognition of “Kuki” as a tribe in Manipur, except for the controversial Any Kuki Tribes (AKT) category, which recorded a population of 28,324 in the 2011 Census. It emphasised that Smt. Kipgen is a certified member of the Thadou tribe and was elected from the General (50–Kangpokpi) Assembly constituency, not from the AKT category.

“As a constitutional authority, she must immediately and unequivocally disassociate herself from Kuki organisations, social bodies, and political movements that espouse separatism,” the statement said, adding that any continued association would be incompatible with her role as Deputy Chief Minister.

Referring to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement, TIM underlined that the pact explicitly safeguards the territorial integrity of Manipur. Given Smt. Kipgen’s acknowledged personal association with the Kuki National Front (KNF)—a UPF constituent and SoO signatory—the organisation said she bears an enhanced responsibility to uphold the agreement “in both letter and spirit.”

The statement warned that any action, rhetoric, or political posture that promotes disunity, separatism, or Kuki exclusivist politics would amount to a grave breach of public trust.

At the same time, TIM stressed that there must be no intimidation or obstruction of the Deputy Chief Minister’s presence in Imphal, noting that a Thadou–Meitei understanding has enabled Thadous to move freely and without fear across the valley. It cautioned against disturbing peace through misrepresentation or misidentification of identity.

“Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen’s identity must be stated with clarity—she is Thadou, not Kuki, and not a representative of Kuki political ideology,” the release asserted, calling upon her to fearlessly reject separatist agendas and embrace her distinct Thadou identity within a united, multi-ethnic Manipur.

TIM further emphasised that, as Deputy Chief Minister, Kipgen is expected to function from Imphal and discharge her constitutional responsibilities without ambiguity or parallel political loyalties.

The organisation urged her to make a firm commitment to:

Defending Thadou human rights, particularly against what it termed Kuki supremacist forces; and

Strict adherence to the SoO Agreement, rejecting any interpretation that advances demands for Separate Administration (SA) or Union Territory (UT).

Clarifying the scope of the SoO framework, TIM said that the phrase “negotiated political settlement within the framework of the Constitution of India” must not be misconstrued as permitting the fragmentation of Manipur. The agreement, it reiterated, explicitly mandates adherence to the Constitution, the laws of the land, and the territorial integrity of Manipur.

“Her office is constitutional. Her responsibility is public. Her accountability is non-negotiable,” the statement concluded.