Thadou Inpi objects to ‘Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs’ label in Manipur Assembly release, seeks apology

The Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) has strongly objected to the use of the term “Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs” in an official press release issued by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Manipur (DIPR), stating that such terminology amounts to communal and ethnic labelling within the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

In a media release issued on March 11, TIM said the label was used in a DIPR press note dated March 9 to describe six legislators representing constituencies including Kangpokpi, Saitu, Tipaimukh, Saikul, Churachandpur and Henglep.

The organisation said members of the Assembly are elected to represent all citizens of their constituencies and should not be categorised along ethnic or communal lines. According to TIM, such terminology could create a precedent that divides the Assembly into ethnic blocs, which it said undermines democratic representation and the constitutional spirit of governance.

The group also expressed concern that using the term “Kuki-Zo-Hmar” to collectively describe various tribal communities could lead to misidentification of indigenous groups, including the Thadou community. It said the practice of applying a broad label to diverse tribes is inaccurate and may contribute to misunderstandings about the identities and histories of different communities in Manipur.

TIM urged the state government to avoid communal or ethnic references in official communications and to ensure that institutions maintain neutrality and inclusivity. It further called on the DIPR to issue a public apology and take steps to prevent similar instances in the future.

The organisation also noted that the participation of certain legislators in the Assembly session—despite earlier political demands related to administrative arrangements—reflects a constructive step towards fulfilling constitutional responsibilities and strengthening democratic processes in the state.

TIM reiterated that recognising and respecting the distinct identities of indigenous communities is essential for maintaining social harmony and preserving the multi-ethnic character of Manipur.