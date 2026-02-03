Thadou Inpi–Sadar Hills reiterates support for Kuki-Zo separate administration on Remembrance Day

On the occasion of the 33rd Kuki-Zo Remembrance Day, Thadou Inpi–Sadar Hills paid tribute to those who lost their lives while pursuing the long-standing political demand for a Separate Administration.

The organisation expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and recalled the sacrifices made by the Kuki-Zo people over the years.

The body said the contributions and sacrifices of the Thadou community, which it described as having been significantly affected during the ongoing conflict, continue to shape the collective aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people. It noted that despite facing loss, displacement and hardship, the community has remained committed to its political goals.

Thadou Inpi–Sadar Hills reaffirmed its support for the common Kuki-Zo demand for Separate Administration in the form of a Union Territory with Legislature, stating that the issue remains central to the community’s political outlook. The organisation maintained that the sacrifices made in the past should be respected and remembered.

The organisation also urged Thadou communities in the Sadar Hills to remain cautious about what it described as misleading narratives circulating in the region. It said such narratives could create confusion and weaken unity among the Kuki-Zo groups.

Marking the 33rd Remembrance Day, Thadou Inpi–Sadar Hills said the occasion was a time for reflection and reaffirmation of shared political aspirations. It added that it would continue to engage with related tribes and organisations to promote unity and cooperation while pursuing the political and social interests of the Kuki-Zo people.