In a bid to foster global academic cooperation and enhance cross-cultural exchanges, Phranakhon Rajabhat University in Thailand and Manipur University of Culture in India have sealed a significant partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The agreement, signed between the two esteemed institutions, aims to bolster relations and expand collaboration in various realms including education, research, culture, and more. Under the terms of the MOU, both universities pledge to work hand in hand for mutual benefit, thereby promoting cultural understanding and academic excellence on an international scale.

Located at 9 Chaeng Watthana Road, Anusawari, Bang Khen, Bangkok, Thailand, Phranakhon Rajabhat University, represented as the "First Party," joins forces with Manipur University of Culture, situated at Palace Compound (Konung Mamang), Near BOAT Imphal-East, Manipur, India, represented as the "Second Party," in this landmark agreement.

The scope of cooperation outlined in the MOU encompasses a wide array of collaborative projects and initiatives. These include the co-creation of dual degrees or joint programs, the exchange of academic staff and students, sharing knowledge and educational technology, cultural exchanges, and various other activities aimed at fostering mutual growth and understanding.

"This MOU signifies a significant step towards strengthening the ties between our institutions and fostering greater collaboration in education, research, and cultural exchange," remarked representatives from both universities. "We are committed to leveraging this partnership to create meaningful opportunities for our students and faculty, while also promoting cross-cultural understanding and cooperation between our respective countries."