“Thang-Ta is the identity of our society”: MP Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba

The 42nd Foundation Day of Achipa Thang-Ta Shindam Sanglen was celebrated with grandeur and patriotic fervor at Bal Vidya Mandir, Palace Compound, highlighting the enduring legacy of Manipur’s ancient martial art, Thang-Ta.

The event was graced by Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), as the Chief Guest. Other distinguished attendees included Brahmacharimayum Bilki Sharma, Acting President of Achipa Thang-Ta Shindam Sanglen; Ningthoujam Ajitkumar, President of KIMACS; and Seetharam Bhat, Organising Secretary of Shiksha Vikash Samiti, Manipur. The ceremony saw participation from numerous dignitaries, instructors, and martial arts enthusiasts from across the state.

Addressing the gathering, Maharaja Sanajaoba underscored the deep-rooted connection between Manipuri culture and Thang-Ta, calling it “the identity of our society.” He remarked, “Thang-Ta nurtures discipline, harmony, and personal growth. It is not merely a martial skill but a way of life that instills moral strength and unity, values that have allowed Manipur to thrive for millennia.”

Highlighting Manipur’s martial heritage, he stated that Thang-Ta and the Manipuri Pony have served as the twin pillars of Manipur’s sovereignty and civilization for over 5,000 years. He recalled that in ancient times, Manipur stood resilient against great empires such as China, Assam, and Tripura — empowered by the valor of Thang-Ta practitioners and Arambai warriors, and the strength of the Manipuri Pony.

Maharaja Sanajaoba also noted the historical significance of Sagol Kangjei (Polo), which originated in Manipur around 3100 BC and has now completed 5,125 years as a global sport gifted to the world by Manipur.

Expressing grave concern over the declining population of the Manipuri Pony, he revealed that fewer than 1,000 ponies remain today, with only around 200 healthy ones. Calling it a sacred companion of Manipuri warriors, he proposed that the Manipuri Pony be declared the State Animal of Manipur, replacing the Sangai deer. “We cannot repay the debt of our Manipuri Pony even if we were born seven times over,” he asserted.

On the ongoing unrest in Manipur, the Maharaja stated that the current crisis should not be seen as a mere local disturbance but as “a war waged against Bharat.” He lauded the people of Manipur for their courage and resilience, saying, “They are not fighting only for Manipur, but for the unity and integrity of the entire nation.”

The event also featured Thang-Ta demonstrations by young practitioners, who showcased the art’s precision, agility, and elegance through synchronized performances that embodied courage and unity. A floral tribute was offered to the portrait of Yumnam Babu Mangang, the founder of Achipa Thang-Ta Shindam Sanglen, honoring his contribution to preserving this ancient martial heritage.