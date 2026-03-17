Thawai Kuki Village Authority rejects ‘hamlet’ claim, cites historical and legal records

The Thawai Kuki Village Authority has responded to the March 14 statement issued by the Thoyee (Thawai Tangkhul) Village Authority, rejecting the claim that Thawai Kuki is a subordinate hamlet under Tangkhul jurisdiction.

In its response, the authority stated that historical records and legal documents indicate that Thawai Kuki has existed as an independent village with its own territorial jurisdiction.

In a statement, the Thawai Kuki Village Authority referred to a number of archival and administrative records from the colonial and post-colonial periods.

According to the authority, proceedings from the Court of the Sub-Divisional Officer in Ukhrul in Civil Case No. 532 of 1920–1921 recorded the territorial boundaries of Thawai Kuki under Chief Khupkho Kuki. The boundary demarcation, dated July 2, 1921, outlined areas extending from Haphulok Simana in the north to the Thoubal River in the west.

The authority also cited Miscellaneous Case No. 71 of 1945–46, stating that during those proceedings before the Sub-Divisional Officer, Ukhrul, it was recorded that land in the Mahadev Hill range had been sold to the Chief of Thawai Kuki.

The order, dated November 21, 1945, was referenced as part of the documentation relating to the village’s land ownership.

Further reference was made to appellate proceedings in 1947, which reportedly upheld earlier administrative findings related to the matter.

According to the statement, the appellate authority observed that boundary stones had already been erected and agreed upon.

In addition, the Thawai Kuki Village Authority mentioned Miscellaneous Case No. 268 of 1955–56, in which the court reportedly held that the original title of the land lay with the Thawai Kuki village. The order also directed the opposing village to shift west of the Thoubal River.

The authority further referred to proceedings from 1963, stating that courts at the time indicated the matter related to legal title rather than administrative jurisdiction.

Beyond historical records, the statement noted that Thawai Kuki is a recognised Kuki Hill village under the Manipur State Hill Peoples (Administration) Regulation, 1947 and that its status has been reaffirmed through official notifications. It also referenced constitutional provisions including Article 371C of the Constitution of India and Article 300A of the Constitution of India in relation to administrative arrangements and property rights.

The authority further stated that its customary land is protected under laws such as the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act, 1960 and the Forest Rights Act, 2006. It added that no part of the village land has been acquired under existing land acquisition laws, including the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 or the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The statement also referred to customary practices among Kuki communities, noting that land ownership traditionally vests with the village chief. It cited the Samatha vs State of Andhra Pradesh (1997) judgment in relation to the protection of tribal land rights.

Concluding its response, the Thawai Kuki Village Authority maintained that historical documents and legal records support its position regarding the village’s status and territorial jurisdiction. It also called for discussions on the issue to be based on documented historical and legal evidence.

