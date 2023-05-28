Renowned Tangkhul Naga folk singer, Guru Rewben Mashangva, emphasized that the current crisis faced by the state of Manipur is not a religious conflict. Speaking to DIPR (Directorate of Information and Public Relations), Guru Rewben debunked the misconception that the crisis is rooted in religious differences or a clash between Meiteis and tribals.

Addressing the issue, Guru Rewben stated, "There may be demands from different groups, but it is crucial for the government to settle these issues justly. This is not about religion or divisions between Meiteis and tribals." As a proud Tangkhul hailing from the hills of Ukhrul, he expressed his distress over the deforestation plaguing the state, leading to the barrenness of its hills and the subsequent drying up of water bodies. Urging for immediate action, he passionately appealed for the conservation of forest land.

Guru Rewben Mashangva also played an active role in the state government's 'War on Drugs' campaign, utilizing his artistry in producing music videos to raise awareness. He issued a heartfelt plea to refrain from engaging in poppy cultivation, highlighting its detrimental long-term effects on future generations, despite its tempting financial gains.

According to the esteemed folk singer, it is now the responsibility of every community in Manipur to actively contribute to the restoration of peace and normalcy in the region. Guru Rewben called upon the people of Manipur, fellow citizens, and his fans to prioritize the reestablishment of peace and normalcy. He emphasized the importance of fostering reasonable understandings, engaging in negotiations, and striving to live in harmony and unity.

Guru Rewben Mashangva, often referred to as the 'Bob Dylan of the Nagas' and the 'King of Naga folk blues,' is renowned for his revival of the musical traditions of the Tangkhul Naga community in Manipur. Drawing inspiration from iconic musicians such as Bob Dylan and Bob Marley, he incorporates blues and ballad rhythms into his Naga tribal folk songs. Recognized for his outstanding contributions to the field of tribal music, Guru Rewben received the National Tribal Award in 2011-12 from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. In 2021, he was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for his remarkable artistic achievements.