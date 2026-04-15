Thinungei clash triggered by rumour, misunderstanding: Manipur Home Minister

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on April 15 said that the recent clash at Thinungei in Bishnupur district was the result of a misunderstanding between civilians and security forces, exacerbated by the spread of a rumour.

Addressing a press conference at the Minister’s Block in the New Secretariat Complex at Mantripukhri, Konthoujam described the incident as “unfortunate” and clarified that tensions escalated after a rumour—reportedly initiated by a woman—circulated among locals, triggering panic and confrontation. Several people were injured in the ensuing clash.

The minister appealed to the public to maintain calm and refrain from resorting to road blockades, urging citizens to cooperate with authorities and place their trust in agencies investigating the related Tronglaobi incident.

Responding to queries on the Tronglaobi bomb blast case, Konthoujam said the probe is currently being handled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He added that five suspected cadres of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) have been arrested so far, and further developments are expected as the investigation progresses.

Providing details on the Thinungei violence, the minister said that eight firearms were snatched by protestors during the unrest but were later successfully recovered by security personnel.

In view of rising tensions in the state, the government has stepped up security measures. Konthoujam informed that over 34,000 security personnel are currently deployed across Manipur. However, he acknowledged a shortfall of more than 7,000 personnel and announced that the government will soon launch a recruitment drive to fill the vacancies.

He said the recruitment process would be expedited to strengthen the state’s security apparatus while also creating employment opportunities for youth, including women.

On the reopening of educational institutions, the minister said the decision would depend on the prevailing law and order situation, adding that the government is keen to resume normal academic activities at the earliest once conditions improve.

