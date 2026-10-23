Thoubal District Police have arrested a third accused in connection with the mob violence in the Khangabok–Sangaiyumpham area of Manipur’s Thoubal district.

According to a police statement, the accused was arrested on October 22 and has been remanded to 10 days of police custody to facilitate further investigation.

On October 23, police teams conducted a search operation in the general area of Khangabok–Sangaiyumpham.

During the operation, the police seized one double-barrel breech-loading (DBBL) gun and 14 rounds of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition.

The seized weapon will be sent for forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

Further details regarding the incident and the role of the accused were not provided in the statement.