Former Chief Minister of Manipur and Congress leader, Okram Ibobi Singh, expressed his discontent on June 29, denouncing what he referred to as a "dictatorship" and questioning the state of democracy. Singh's remarks came in response to the restrictions placed on political visits and interactions with the people affected by the ongoing turmoil in Manipur.

Speaking out against the restrictive measures, Singh voiced his concerns, stating, "This type of dictatorship...what is the fate of our democracy? This is a sample. This is a dictatorship. We are not coming here to politicize. We are coming here just to meet the people who are suffering, just to console them."

The administration denied permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit to Moirang, forcing him to alter his itinerary. Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra confirmed on June 29 that the Congress leader's visit to Moirang was cancelled, with authorities refusing to allow his entry by road or air. However, Gandhi was able to meet the violence-affected people in Churachandpur. He is now returning to Imphal, where he will spend the night, leaving the schedule for June 30 uncertain.