Those firing at security forces will be dealt with in self-defence: Manipur DGP

Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh has warned that individuals carrying arms and attempting to take the law into their own hands would face strict action, stating that those who fire at security forces would be dealt with in self-defence.

Addressing a press conference in Churachandpur after his first visit to the district on Saturday, Singh said proactive security operations would continue until normalcy is fully restored in the State.

"Anyone with arms who tries to take laws into their own hands will be dealt with very strictly. Those with weapons would be arrested. Those who try to fire at us will be dealt with in self-defence," he said.

The police chief said around 70% of the weapons looted during the ethnic violence in the State had been recovered so far.

Singh also expressed concern over the spread of misinformation on social media, stating that police were monitoring online platforms and taking action against individuals and groups spreading false information that could trigger inter-community tensions.

"A lot of misinformation is spreading on social media. We have a social media monitoring cell which takes action against those spreading false information that can lead to inter-community conflict," he said.

During his visit, the DGP held meetings with district police officials, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Assam Rifles personnel and representatives of civil society organisations in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts.

According to a police statement, Singh appreciated the efforts of security agencies in maintaining law and order and commended district police personnel for recent drug seizures, arrests of armed miscreants and the recovery of illegal weapons.

He reiterated that coordinated operations against armed groups and illegal activities would continue as part of efforts to restore peace and stability in Manipur.