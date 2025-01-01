Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad has urged politicians to stop weaponising Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's recent apology for the state's ongoing ethnic crisis.

"Those who work sometimes make mistakes. When he realised it, he apologised. It should be considered a good thing and people should not do politics on this," Nishad told reporters on Wednesday.

His statement came after Singh's emotional public apology on Tuesday, where the Manipur chief minister expressed regret for the violence that has gripped the state since May 2023.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit challenged Nishad's stance, calling for Singh's resignation. "When a CM is found aggravating a conflict between two communities and taking sides, then it's unforgivable," Dikshit said.

The Manipur crisis began when violence erupted between Meitei and Kuki communities following protests over proposed tribal status changes. Singh, in his apology, acknowledged the loss of lives and displacement, appealing to all communities to "forget past mistakes and start a new life" for a peaceful Manipur.