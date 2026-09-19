Thousands gather in Manipur’s Nambol to honour Assam Rifles personnel killed in 2025 ambush

Around 1,800 residents gathered at Nambol in Manipur on September 19 to mark the first anniversary of the Nambol ambush and pay tribute to two Assam Rifles personnel who lost their lives in the attack on September 19, 2025.

The remembrance event saw participation from local residents, community representatives and youth, who paid homage to Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjeet Singh Kashyap of 33 Assam Rifles and expressed solidarity with the force.

On September 19, 2025, a column of 33 Assam Rifles personnel returning from flood-relief duties in the Imphal Valley came under an armed ambush at Nambol Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur district, according to the press release. The attack resulted in the deaths of the two personnel, while five others were injured.

The gathering recalled that the personnel were returning from humanitarian duties carried out in support of people affected by floods when they came under attack. Participants paid tribute to the two fallen personnel and acknowledged their courage, dedication and service.

The event also highlighted the participation of local communities in remembering the fallen personnel and reaffirmed calls for peace, harmony and peaceful coexistence in the state.

The first-anniversary programme concluded with a collective tribute to the two Assam Rifles personnel, with participants remembering their sacrifice and service to the people.