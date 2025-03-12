Manipur Police brought three individuals from Uttarakhand to Imphal on Tuesday following their arrest in connection with an elaborate impersonation scam targeting state legislators.

The accused allegedly posed as Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and attempted to extort large sums of money from several MLAs by promising them the Chief Minister's post.

According to police reports, the three arrested individuals had made phone calls to multiple MLAs in February 2025, shortly after the resignation of the then Chief Minister of Manipur.

Exploiting the political uncertainty in the state, they allegedly introduced themselves as Jay Shah and assured the legislators that they would be considered for the Chief Minister’s position in exchange for substantial funds.

Based on complaints, two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered at Imphal Police Station, leading to an in-depth investigation. The probe eventually traced the fraudulent calls to Uttarakhand, where the suspects were apprehended before being transferred to Imphal for further legal proceedings.

The three arrested accused have been identified as:

Uvaish Ahmed (19) – Son of Sagir Ahmed, a resident of Nidhauri Kala, Etah District, Uttar Pradesh.

Gaurav Nath (19) – Son of Bahadur, residing at House No. 01, Sapera Basti Gharoli PS, Ghazipur, East Delhi-96.



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Priyansu Pant (19) – Son of Basant Vallab Pant, residing at 1085-A Block GD Colony, Mayur Vihar Phase III, PS Ghazipur, East Delhi.

The Manipur Police, with the assistance of Uttarakhand authorities, tracked down the accused through mobile phone records and digital footprints. Sources revealed that the arrested individuals had used fake caller IDs and social engineering tactics to make their scam appear credible.

The police are now probing whether the trio had any political backing or if they were part of a larger network engaged in similar fraudulent activities.

Authorities have urged the public and political representatives to remain cautious against such scams. Legal proceedings against the accused are currently underway, and they are expected to be produced before the court soon.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in Manipur’s political circles. Several MLAs who were contacted by the fraudsters have called for stringent action against such deceptive practices, emphasizing the need for greater cybersecurity measures and awareness among politicians.

Meanwhile, senior police officials have assured a thorough investigation into the case and have warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to manipulate political processes through fraudulent means.