Three arrested in Manipur extortion case; serving 1-MR Havildar held with pistol

A team of the CDO-Imphal West arrested three persons from their respective residences on September 17 in connection with an alleged extortion case in the Singjamei Wangma area of Imphal.

The arrests were made based on what police described as reliable information regarding the involvement of the three in extortion activities.

The arrested persons have been identified as Okram Priyokumar Singh (40), alias Priyo, son of late Okram Nillamani Singh of Singjamei Waikhom Leikai; Waikhom Amarjit Singh (44), son of W Nilachandra Singh of Singjamei Wangma Pebiya Pandit Leikai; and Thongram Sunson Singh (34), alias Uttam, son of Th Bimol Singh of Singjamei Waikhom Leikai.

According to the police, Amarjit Singh is a serving Havildar of the 1st Manipur Rifles. A 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing four live rounds was recovered from his possession during the operation.

The three were subsequently arrested in connection with the alleged extortion activities, while further investigation is underway.

The action is part of the security forces' ongoing efforts to curb extortion and other unlawful activities in Imphal.