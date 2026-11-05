Three arrested in Manipur's Imphal East for alleged illegal liquor supply, 580 litres seized
Manipur police arrested three men in Imphal East over the alleged illegal supply of local liquor. The operation yielded 580 litres of liquor and two cars, with the case transferred to Excise Porompat.
- CDO/IE personnel made the arrests during routine frisking and checking
- Police intercepted the accused at Langdum Lamkhai in Keirao area
- Those arrested are aged between 25 and 30 years old
Three persons were arrested in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Thursday morning for their alleged involvement in the illegal supply of local liquor, police said.
The arrests were made by a team of CDO/IE during routine frisking and checking at Langdum Lamkhai in the Keirao area.
The arrested persons have been identified as Puthem Thouba Singh alias Raghumani (30), of Andro Leitan Pekpham; Khunumayum Shantikumar Singh alias Naocha (25), of Andro Khuman; and Longjam Sanathoi Meitei alias Thoiba (28), of Andro Uchol Awang Leikai.
Police seized 580 litres of local liquor and two cars during the operation.
The arrested individuals and the seized items were subsequently handed over to the Officer-in-Charge of Excise Porompat for further necessary action.
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