Three persons were arrested in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Thursday morning for their alleged involvement in the illegal supply of local liquor, police said.

The arrests were made by a team of CDO/IE during routine frisking and checking at Langdum Lamkhai in the Keirao area.

The arrested persons have been identified as Puthem Thouba Singh alias Raghumani (30), of Andro Leitan Pekpham; Khunumayum Shantikumar Singh alias Naocha (25), of Andro Khuman; and Longjam Sanathoi Meitei alias Thoiba (28), of Andro Uchol Awang Leikai.

Police seized 580 litres of local liquor and two cars during the operation.

The arrested individuals and the seized items were subsequently handed over to the Officer-in-Charge of Excise Porompat for further necessary action.