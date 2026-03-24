Three children drown in water-filled pit in Manipur's Churachandpur district

Three children, including two siblings, drowned in a water-filled pit at a construction site near a security forces camp in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on March 24, officials said.

The incident occurred near a security forces training centre at Gangpimual village, where the children, aged between three and five years, were playing. They accidentally fell into a nearly four-foot-deep pit that had recently been dug and was filled with rainwater, a district official said.

The children, residents of Bezar Veng locality in Gangpimual village, were immediately rushed to Churachandpur District Hospital. However, doctors declared them brought dead.