Three civilians killed in Manipur’s Ukhrul, Kamjong; Manipur Deputy CM calls for impartial probe

Three civilians were reportedly killed in separate incidents of violence in Manipur’s Ukhrul, Kamjong and Kangpokpi districts, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen to condemn the killings and call for thorough and impartial investigations.

In a statement issued from Kangpokpi on October 10, Kipgen expressed condolences to the bereaved families and appealed to all concerned to exercise restraint and refrain from retaliatory violence.

According to her statement, Domkhonei Touthang, a resident of Chassad village in Kamjong district and mother of five, reportedly died from gunshot injuries on the night of October 9. Michael Ngamminlen Haokip was reportedly killed during violence in Chassad in the early hours of October 10.

In a separate incident, Sandeep Rai, a Gorkhali farmer from Senapati district, was reportedly ambushed at around 6 am on October 10 while travelling towards his farmland at Chepu Yaolen in Ukhrul district.

“I urge the authorities to conduct thorough and impartial investigations and bring those responsible to justice,” Kipgen said, stressing that the protection of every civilian life must remain paramount.

She also appealed for efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the affected areas.

Kuki Inpi alleges involvement of armed groups, security personnel

Meanwhile, the Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribes, strongly condemned what it described as coordinated attacks on Kuki-Zo civilians in Chassad in Kamjong district, Yaolen in Ukhrul district and the IT Road area of Kangpokpi district.

In a press statement issued on October 10, the organisation alleged that armed elements carried out the attacks in collusion with state security personnel, including Tangkhul police personnel and the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB).

The organisation further claimed that Michael Ngamminlen Haokip was killed in an attack involving armed militants and security personnel, while Sandeep Rai was ambushed and killed by armed miscreates.

These allegations could not be independently verified from the statements provided.

The Kuki Inpi accused the authorities of partiality in handling security concerns affecting the Kuki-Zo community and called on state and central authorities to ensure accountability and equal enforcement of the law.

The organisation also appealed to national and international human rights bodies to take cognisance of what it described as grave violations.

Claiming a continuing pattern of violence and displacement, the Kuki Inpi said 29 Kuki-Zo civilians had been killed, 29 villages attacked, ransacked or burned, and more than 1,500 people displaced.

The latest incidents have renewed concerns over civilian safety in the affected districts, with calls for impartial investigations, accountability and restraint to prevent further escalation.