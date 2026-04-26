Three held for alleged attempt to torch tyre workshop in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Manipur Police has arrested three individuals in connection with an alleged attempt to set fire to a tyre workshop at Daili village in Kangpokpi district.

The arrests were made following an investigation into a First Information Report (FIR) registered at Kangpokpi Police Station. The accused have been identified as Mangminhao Lotjem, Satgoulal Sitlhou, and Seigunlal Lhanghal. According to officials, the trio was directly involved in the attempted arson incident reported earlier in the district.

Authorities stated that the investigation is ongoing, and further legal proceedings will follow as per due process.

Meanwhile, security forces have intensified their presence across the state, continuing search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable locations across multiple districts. The measures are aimed at maintaining law and order amid ongoing security concerns.

As part of enhanced security arrangements, a total of 115 nakas and checkpoints have been established across Manipur, covering both hill and valley regions. Officials said these steps are intended to monitor movement, prevent unlawful activities, and ensure public safety.