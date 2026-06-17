Three injured Kuki patients shifted from RIMS to Churachandpur Medical College amid tight security

Three injured Kuki patients who had been undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, were shifted to Churachandpur Medical College at around 12:15 am on June 17 amid heightened security arrangements following sustained public protests.

The transfer came after the Manipur government reportedly assured protest representatives that the patients would be moved from RIMS around midnight. The development followed two days of demonstrations at the hospital premises, where protesters demanded the removal of the injured patients and sought clarification from the authorities regarding their identities and alleged affiliations.

Tensions had escalated at the RIMS campus during the protests, prompting security personnel to deploy tear gas to disperse demonstrators and restore order.

The protests intensified after reports emerged on June 15 regarding the admission of the injured Kuki individuals at RIMS. Following public demonstrations, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh reportedly assured protesters that arrangements would be made to transfer the patients. However, the transfer did not take place on June 16 as expected, leading demonstrators to continue their agitation into the evening.

Representatives of the protesters later held discussions with the RIMS Director, who assured them that the patients would be shifted at midnight. Demonstrations continued late into the night until the transfer was carried out shortly after midnight.