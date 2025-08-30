Three KCP (PSC) cadres, including mother-son duo arrested in Manipur, extortion links exposed

Security forces arrested three active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive Socialist Council) [KCP (PSC)] on Thursday, August 28, including a mother and son duo.



The first arrest was made at Minuthong in Imphal East district, where security personnel detained Mutum Leishemba Meitei alias Pari (25) of Lamdeng Khunou, Imphal West. According to officials, he was actively involved in extortion activities targeting the public in the valley areas.



Based on his disclosure during interrogation, security forces conducted a follow-up raid at Hiyanglam Awang Leikai in Kakching district. The operation led to the arrest of Maibam Indira Devi (50) and her son Ronaldo Maibam (25), both confirmed as active cadres of the same outfit.



During the raid, authorities recovered six mobile handsets and two Aadhaar cards from their possession. Security agencies believe these materials were used to facilitate the group’s unlawful activities.