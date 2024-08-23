In Manipur, three of the ten Kuki MLAs have voiced their opposition to the use of the term "Kuki-Zo" as a descriptor for their community. These MLAs are Vungzagin Valte, who represents Thanlon Assembly Constituency, Ngursanglur Sanate representing Tipaimukh Assembly Constituency, and ex-IPS officer LM Khaute, who is a former Director-General of Police. They released statements disowning the term "Kuki-Zo" and rooting for an inclusive nomenclature that respects diverse identities within the communities.

Vungzagin Valte, Thanlon Assembly Constituency representative in a statement confirmed to be a Paite Scheduled Tribe of the "Zomi" community. He maintained that the nomenclature "Zomi" best expresses the historical, cultural, and social identity of his people. He stated that especially for a label that is considered non-inclusive and assimilative that it does not acknowledge the very rich and very unique identities of the different tribes under his representation, the usage of "Kuki-Zo" has caused a lot of discomfort to many in his constituency.

Valte said that he is committed to the integrity of the collective identity of his constituency, the Zomi, Kuki and Hmar communities. "It is my firm belief that any term that seeks to define our identity must be inclusive and reflective of our diverse backgrounds. Therefore, I cannot, in good conscience, accept and endorse any term that does not respect the individuality and dignity of all the groups that form the fabric of my constituency," Valte said. He has called for the adoption of a nomenclature that brings together all of the communities under one umbrella of shared history while retaining their distinctive identities.

Ngursanglur Sanate, representing Tipaimukh Assembly Constituency, also made his stance clear through a press release. He said that he is committed to the "Kuki-Zomi-Hmar" nomenclature and further that he has never endorsed, nor will he ever endorse any term or platform that excludes the "Hmar" identity. Sanate’s statement is a direct response to the ongoing debate over the proper terminology to describe the various tribes in Manipur. He expressed his dedication to advocating for the interests, dreams, and aspirations of all the communities within Pherzawl District, ensuring that their identities are respected and preserved.

LM Khaute, a former high-ranking police official and current MLA spoke on the need for an inclusive terminology that encompasses all the relevant identities within their community. Khaute said that the term "Kuki-Zomi-Hmar" has consistently been used in previous press statements issued by the ten MLAs from the Kuki community and that any attempt to exclude "Zomi" or any other key identity term would be unacceptable. "It has always been my endeavor to ensure the usage of a suitable and appropriate terminology to describe our identity," Khaute said rejecting any attempts to impose a narrower or exclusionary label on their diverse community.