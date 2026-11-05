Three persons from Manipur were arrested and around 3 kg of suspected narcotic substances seized after police intercepted two vehicles in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district, officials said on November 4.

The seizure was made near Patkai Bridge Junction at around 2.10 pm following intelligence inputs about the transportation of narcotics, according to a police statement. Acting on the information, a police team intercepted the two vehicles and conducted a search in the presence of a gazetted officer and independent witnesses.

During the search, police recovered the suspected narcotic substances concealed inside the spare tyre of one of the vehicles.

The arrested persons were identified as Robinson Abonmai (44), Jeta Rai (39) and Ab Wilamdinnang (37). All three are residents of Senapati district in Manipur.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the consignment originated in Churachandpur district of Manipur and was being transported to Guwahati in Assam, police said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway to establish the intended recipient of the consignment and identify the wider supply network.