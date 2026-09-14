Three Manipur wheelchair basketball players selected for WBFI men's squad

Three players from the Wheelchair Basketball Association Manipur (WBAM) have been selected for the men's squad of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI), marking a significant achievement for wheelchair basketball in the state.

The selected players are Syed Farooque from Lilong Haoreibi Awang in Thoubal district, Thounaojam Khelemba Meitei from Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district, and Md Aziz from Hatta in Imphal East district.

WBAM General Secretary Md Yunus Khan, in a press statement, said the selection highlights the potential of persons with disabilities to excel in sports and other fields when given opportunities and proper support.

He said many persons with disabilities in Manipur continue to remain confined to their homes and urged them not to lose sight of their potential.

"The selection of three players from WBAM demonstrates that even the differently abled are just as capable as the abled," the statement said.

Khan also drew the attention of Manipur Chief Minister and Sports Minister to the memorandum submitted by WBAM concerning the welfare of persons with disabilities.

He appealed to the state government to fulfil the commitments outlined in the memorandum and take steps to improve support and opportunities for people with disabilities in the state.

The WBAM also appealed to the people of Manipur to extend their support to the association and its players.

