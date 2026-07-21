Three members of banned insurgent outfit arrested near India-Myanmar border in Manipur; two illegal bunkers destroyed

Security forces arrested three alleged members of a banned insurgent outfit near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur's Chandel district and destroyed two illegal bunkers in a separate operation in Ukhrul district, police said on Tuesday, July 21.

According to a police statement, the three arrested men were active members of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), an insurgent outfit operating in Manipur. They were apprehended on Sunday from an area near Border Pillar No. 50 under the jurisdiction of Chakpikarong Police Station in Chandel district.

Police said all three held the rank of self-styled lance corporal in the outfit.

In a separate joint operation on Monday, security forces destroyed two illegal bunkers allegedly constructed by armed groups in Thawai Kuki village and adjoining areas of Ukhrul district.

During the operation, personnel recovered two single-barrel rifles, a pistol with a magazine and ammunition from the site, police said.

Security forces have been conducting regular search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across Manipur since ethnic violence broke out between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023.

The conflict has claimed the lives of more than 260 people and displaced thousands, prompting continued security operations across the State to prevent further violence and dismantle militant infrastructure.