Three militants arrested for alleged role in bomb explosion in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have arrested three militants belonging to a proscribed outfit for their alleged involvement in a bomb explosion in Imphal West district, police said on February 10.



The arrests were made following an investigation into a bomb blast that occurred at the Lilong Chajing area of Imphal West district three days ago. According to a police statement, the accused are active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba).



The militants were apprehended from different locations in Imphal West and Imphal East districts over the past two days. A pistol along with ammunition was recovered from their possession, police said.



Security forces have intensified search and combing operations across the state since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.



More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced so far in the prolonged ethnic strife, officials added.