Three militants held in Manipur; KCP chairman brought from Tihar jail, formally arrested

Security forces and Manipur Police carried out a series of operations on June 27, resulting in the arrest of three militants belonging to different insurgent outfits and the formal arrest of a jailed militant leader in connection with an ongoing investigation.

In the first operation, security forces arrested two alleged extortionists who are active cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-PSC) from separate locations. The arrested individuals have been identified as Koijam Lamyanba Meitei alias Punshiba alias Ningol (23), a resident of Yairipok Malom Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district, who was apprehended near the FCI Godown at Sangaiprou in Imphal West district, and Lourembam Rojit alias Lamnganba alias Pukhri (19), a resident of Chandrakhong Mayai Leikai in Thoubal district, who was arrested from the Ningel Lamkhai area near Yairipok in Thoubal district.

In a separate operation on the same day, security forces arrested an alleged self-styled Captain of the Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), identified as Thokchom Bango Singh alias Ibopishak alias Utomba (44), from the Khongjom area under Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal district. During the operation, security personnel recovered a 9 mm pistol with a magazine, 97 live rounds of ammunition, and a Toyota Fortuner without a registration number.

Meanwhile, in connection with an FIR registered at Singjamei Police Station, Manipur Police formally arrested Haobijam Dilip Singh alias Taibangnganba (52), the chairman of KCP (Taibangnganba), after he was brought from Tihar Jail, where he had been lodged earlier. Singh is a resident of Keibul Lamjao, presently residing at Bishnupur Mamang Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district.

Manipur Police said further legal proceedings have been initiated in all the cases.