Three militants linked to proscribed outfits arrested in Manipur

Three militants affiliated with different proscribed outfits have been arrested in Manipur’s Imphal West district, police said on Monday, August 17.

K. Lanchenba Meitei, 19, was arrested from Thiyam Leishangkhong, while Greatson Lourembam, 25, was apprehended from Awang Leikinthabi Shantipur on Sunday, according to the police.

Both were identified as members of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

N. Shanta Meitei, who was allegedly functioning as a self-styled private of the United National Liberation Front (Koireng), was arrested from Loushangkhong on Sunday.

In a separate operation, security forces recovered an AK-56 rifle and four live rounds from Khozoul in Jiribam district on Saturday.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.