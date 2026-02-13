Three more houses burned at Litan Sareikhong on February 12, Tangkhul woman urges removal of SF

Three more houses were set ablaze at Litan Sareikhong village on February 12 even though state authorities put an effort to contain violence deploying more security forces in the area.

As per sources the incident was allegedly followed by gunfire reportedly coming from the opposite side of the village. However, there have been no reports of any injuries.

Meanwhile, women from Tangkhul villages staged a protest condemning continuing the violence even the presence of Central security forces. They demanded immediate withdrawal from Litan Sareikhong.

The protesting women alleged, “despite the heavy security presence, villagers continue to face repeated attacks involving sophisticated weapons.”

The women reiterated that they could no longer rely on Central forces for security and demanded their removal.



According to them, suspected armed militants launched an attack on Litan Sareikhong on February 12, which reportedly lasted for nearly two hours.

The protesting women alleged that Central security personnel were shielding the armed militants.

They claimed that militants in combat attire were seen moving freely at Mongkot Chepu village with sophisticated weapons, while Tangkhul residents of Litan Sareikhong were allegedly prevented from entering their homes and were asked to vacate the area.

Sources stated that frequent gun attacks by suspected armed militants targeting the Tangkhul Naga community have continued despite the deployment of security forces.