Three satellite-tagged Amur falcons from Manipur spend winter in Africa

Three Amur falcons tagged with satellite transmitters in Manipur are currently spending their winter migration period across three African countries, officials said on February 27.

The falcons, named Ahu, Alang and Apapang, were tagged in November last year by the Manipur Forest Department in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India. After tagging, the birds were released from the Chiuluan roosting site in Tamenglong district.

According to officials, the tagged Amur falcons reached Africa in a record time of about nine to ten days after leaving Manipur. Since then, they have been spending their wintering period in different parts of the continent.

Dr R Suresh Kumar of the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India said the latest satellite data show that all three birds are active and healthy. While earlier there were concerns over the movement of one falcon, Ahu, recent tracking data indicate that the bird is making normal local movements.

Officials said that as per the latest locations, Ahu is in Somalia, Apapang is in Zimbabwe, and Alang is in Botswana. The tracking exercise is aimed at better understanding the migratory routes, behaviour and conservation needs of the species.

The Amur falcon’s long-distance migration from Northeast India to southern Africa is considered one of the most remarkable journeys in the avian world, and officials said continued monitoring will help strengthen conservation efforts in the region.