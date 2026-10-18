Three Tangkhul Naga volunteers injured in suspected Kuki militant firing in Manipur's Kamjong

Three Tangkhul Naga civil defence volunteers sustained gunshot injuries during an alleged attack by suspected Kuki militants in Kamjong district headquarters on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the Naga Village Guard (NVG), Eastern Command.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 2:30 pm on October 17, when suspected militants allegedly opened fire towards residential areas in Kamjong, triggering panic among residents.

The NVG statement alleged that members of the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and Village Volunteers of Eastern Zone (VVEZ), based in Chassad Kuki village, were involved in the firing. It claimed that Naga civil defence guards retaliated and pushed back the suspected attackers.

The injured were identified as T. Chithung of Ningchou and S. Malung and M. Shithung of Bungpa Khullen. All three sustained gunshot injuries and were stabilised at Kamjong Hospital, the statement said.

The NVG also alleged that personnel of the 11 Assam Rifles stationed at Chassad supported the suspected militants during the incident. According to the statement, the personnel advanced towards Kamjong in two Casspir vehicles, fired shots and launched stun bombs towards civilian areas. The bombs allegedly landed on residential properties, causing damage to several houses and other property.

The NVG accused the Indian government of supporting Kuki militant groups and alleged that the incident was intended to undermine the ongoing Indo-Naga peace process, which began in 1997.

Condemning the alleged attack, the organisation called on Naga communities to remain vigilant amid the developing situation. It also warned of serious repercussions if similar incidents were repeated, while reiterating its commitment to protecting Naga land, identity and people.