Three writers from Manipur win Sahitya Akademi’s Yuva Puraskar and Bal Sahitya Puraskar.

Three writers from Manipur bagged the prestigious Sahitya Akademi’s Yuva Puraskar and Bal Sahitya Puraskar. Two in Yuva Puraskar and one in Bal Sahitya Puraskar.

Manipur literature finds recognition with Waikhom Chingkheinganba winning the Yuva Puraskar for the poetry collection “Ashiba Turel”, while Kshetrimayum Subadani receives the Bal Sahitya Puraskar for his Manipuri novel “Malem Atiya.” Both the writers bagged awards in the Manipuri language. On the other hand, Suraj Chapagain also bagged Yuva Puruskar Award for his poetry collection Canvas ko Xitiz in Nepali Language.



Kshetrimayum Subandani, 65 years from Kwaikeithel Moirangpurel under Imphal West district has written many books of different genres. She has received numerous literary awards. Some of them are Dr Ambedkar Fellowship Award, 2000 New Delhi; Chandrasakhi Laishram Chumthang Mana 2012; Toijam Bihari Ningsing Sahitya Mana 2013; Rabindranath Thakur National Award 2014; Hijam Irabot National Award 2015 and amongst other. She is presently holding the post of president for Leikol, a literary organisation exclusively for women.

Waikhom Chingkheinganba, 35 years from Khabam Maning Leikai is presently working as a Hindi teacher in the National Sports Academy Manipur. He is the son of Waikhom Mahendra and Elangbam Pramo and has completed PhD degree from Manipur University.

Suraj Chapagain, 33 years from Kanglatongbi Tispari under Imphal West district is a son of Shivaraj Chapagain and Bishnu Maya.

The awardees of Yuva Puraskar and Bal Sahitya Pursukar will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000 at an awards ceremony later.