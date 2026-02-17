Timber smuggling foiled in Manipur’s Jiribam; truck seized, two detained

Security forces intercepted a truck allegedly transporting illegal timber concealed beneath iron scrap along National Highway-37 in Manipur’s Jiribam district.

According to an official report submitted to the Forest Range Officer, Jiribam Range, reliable information was received on February 16 around 11:30 pm that a Tata truck was carrying timber from Imphal towards Jiribam. Acting on the input, a joint team comprising personnel from the Special Mobile Patrol Unit, Jiribam, and the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of 156 CRPF Battalion conducted a frisking and checking operation at Leingangpokpi village along NH-37 under the supervision of the Additional SP/LO, Jiribam.

During the checking, a Tata truck bearing registration number RJ14GN/3247 was stopped. The vehicle was driven by Prem Chand (53), a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan. The owner of the truck, Narayan Lal Bajya (42), also from Rajasthan, was reportedly present and produced documents claiming that the consignment comprised iron scrap.

However, upon thorough inspection, officials discovered 120 beams (fanta) of timber concealed inside the iron scrap load. The truck, along with the timber, was seized after observing necessary formalities at around 9:15 am on February 17.

Both the driver and the owner of the vehicle were detained in connection with the case. The detainees and the seized timber-laden truck have been handed over to the Forest Department for further legal action.

Authorities have initiated proceedings under relevant forest and environmental protection laws.