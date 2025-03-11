Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to deliver justice to Manipur, demanding that Assembly elections be held without further delay.

Speaking during a debate on supplementary demands for grants, excess grants, and the Manipur budget, Banerjee criticised the Centre for not imposing President’s Rule in the state earlier.

"We went to Manipur 18 months back and demanded imposition of Article 356. But at that time, Article 356 was not imposed. Now 356 has been imposed," Banerjee said. He argued that the delay had led to extensive violence, resulting in the deaths of many people and the vandalization of religious structures, including temples and churches.

Manipur has been reeling under ethnic violence since May 2023, with clashes between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups from the surrounding hills. More than 220 people have been killed, and thousands have been displaced. The violence prompted the imposition of President’s Rule in the state last month.

Banerjee strongly criticised the prime minister for not visiting Manipur, asserting that his absence contributed to the worsening situation. "Manipur has not got justice from the prime minister... Manipur needs justice. Immediately, Assembly elections should be held in Manipur," he demanded.

He also raised concerns over the budget allocation for Manipur, arguing that the funds were insufficient for the state's recovery and development. "Such a little amount has been allocated to Manipur. How will it help Manipur to develop?" he questioned, adding that inflation had exacerbated the hardships faced by the people in the state.