Total shutdown disrupts normal life in Manipur’s Churachandpur

Normal life was disrupted across Manipur’s Churachandpur district on February 6, following a total shutdown called by tribal organisations to protest the participation of a Kuki-Zo MLA in the formation of the state government, officials said.



Bandh supporters were seen blocking vehicular movement in parts of the district headquarters, with some holding sticks to enforce the shutdown. Markets remained closed, vehicles stayed off the roads, and attendance at educational institutions and government offices was thin, officials said.



The Churachandpur unit of the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) imposed a 24-hour shutdown from midnight on Friday, while the Joint Forum of Seven (JF7) enforced a shutdown from 6 am to 6 pm in Kuki-Zo areas. The impact of the bandh was particularly pronounced in the Tuibong area of the district headquarters.



With the situation remaining tense, additional security forces were deployed at sensitive locations in the district headquarters town to maintain law and order.



Meanwhile, the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) announced a mass public rally on Friday afternoon to oppose the participation of Kuki-Zo MLAs in the government formation process. The organisation said the rally was intended to express strong opposition to political developments they consider unacceptable under the prevailing situation in the state.



Tensions escalated on Thursday evening when clashes broke out between protesters and security forces near the Tuibong forest gate. Security personnel resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd after stone-pelting incidents, officials said. The clashes continued until around 3 am on Friday, leaving at least two demonstrators injured.



Amid the unrest, the Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee (Pherzawl and Jiribam districts) issued a warning against any attempt to intimidate, threaten, or harm MLA N. Sanate, or vandalise his property. The committee said such actions would be viewed as an affront to the collective stand of tribal communities in the two districts.



The committee also stressed that recent political developments should not fuel animosity among the Hmar, Kuki and Zomi tribes and reiterated its support for their collective interests.



The protests followed the visit of MLA N. Sanate and MLA L.M. Khaute to Imphal on Wednesday as part of the NDA delegation that staked claim to form the government. Both legislators, along with Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, also virtually attended the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on Thursday.