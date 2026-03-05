Trailer of BAFTA-winning Manipuri film ‘Boong’ released ahead of March 6 re-release

The official trailer of Boong, the BAFTA-winning Manipuri-language film directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, has been released on social media, offering a poignant glimpse into a child’s journey shaped by hope and family bonds. The film is set to return to theatres for a wider release on March 6, 2026.

The trailer introduces Boong, portrayed by Gugun Kipgen, a mischievous yet determined schoolboy growing up in Imphal. Told through a gentle and unhurried narrative style, the visuals capture the rhythm of his daily life, where childhood innocence unfolds amid the backdrop of ethnic tensions in the region.

At the centre of the story is Boong’s heartfelt mission to surprise his mother by bringing back his long-absent father, whom he believes to be working in Moreh near the Myanmar border. Accompanied by his best friend Raju, Boong embarks on a risky cross-border journey that takes them across the rural landscapes of Manipur to the bustling frontier town. The film balances youthful curiosity and determination with the complex socio-political realities of the region.

Boong recently made history by becoming the first Indian production to win the Award for Best Children’s and Family Film at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema, particularly for films from the Northeast.

The project is backed by Excel Entertainment, founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, along with Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures.

Set against the evocative landscape of Manipur, the film explores themes of resilience, hope and the enduring strength of family ties.

Boong first premiered in the Discovery section at the Toronto International Film Festival and was later screened at several global platforms, including the Warsaw International Film Festival, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.