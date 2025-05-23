Public transport came to a complete standstill across Manipur's Imphal Valley on Friday as a contentious dispute over the state's name on government vehicles entered its third day, bringing normal life to a halt in five districts.

The 48-hour statewide shutdown, organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), stems from allegations that security personnel forced officials to cover "Manipur" written on a state bus transporting journalists to a tourism festival earlier this week.

Bus services, private vehicles, and commercial transport remained off the roads, while business establishments, schools, and government offices stayed shuttered. Only vehicles handling medical emergencies and those travelling to the Ukhrul district for the Shirui Lily festival received permission to operate.

The protest took a symbolic turn when women supporters intercepted central security force vehicles in Bishnupur and Thoubal districts, pasting "Manipur/Kangleipak" stickers on windshields. Kangleipak represents the ancient name of the northeastern state.

Enforcement remained strict throughout the valley. Bandh supporters ordered roadside vegetable vendors to close their stalls in Imphal East district areas, including Andro Parking, Kongba, and Khurai. Similar enforcement occurred in Imphal West's Uripok, Singjamei, and Kwakeithel localities.

Thursday evening witnessed a two-kilometre torch rally where protesters chanted "Manipur cannot be obliterated," highlighting the emotional intensity surrounding the state's identity.

The controversy erupted Tuesday when security forces allegedly stopped a state-run bus carrying journalists to cover the Shirui Lily festival in Ukhrul district. Officials from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations were reportedly forced to cover the state's name on the windshield with white paper near the Gwaltabi checkpoint.

Responding to mounting pressure, the Manipur government on Wednesday announced a probe into the incident. A two-member inquiry committee comprising Commissioner N Ashok Kumar and Secretary Th Kirankumar Singh will examine the circumstances and submit findings within 15 days.

"The committee shall look into lapses, if any and suggest measures to prevent recurrence of such a situation in future," stated the Home Department order.

COCOMI has demanded apologies from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and resignations from Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, and Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh.

"The decision to have Manipur removed from a state bus itself is anti-Manipur, absolutely challenges the idea of Manipur and its historical and cultural identity," said COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba. "The people of Manipur demand to know under whose authority the decision was taken."

Central forces have been deployed at strategic locations around routes leading to the Raj Bhavan as tensions remain high.

The Shirui Lily festival, resuming after a two-year gap, represents an attempt at normalcy for the state still recovering from ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The festival's return comes amid President's Rule, imposed in February following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation. (PTI)