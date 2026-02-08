Tribal groups clash in Manipur’s Ukhrul, prohibitory orders imposed

Clashes broke out between two tribal groups in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on February 8, Sunday evening, prompting the district administration to impose prohibitory orders to prevent further escalation, officials said.



According to officials, members of the Tangkhul and Kuki communities engaged in intense stone pelting at Litan village, following which security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the groups. Several rounds of firing were also reported from the area, heightening tension.



Ukhrul District Magistrate Asish Das issued prohibitory orders under Sub-Section 1 of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, citing apprehension of a breach of peace and public tranquillity.



The order prohibits the movement of people outside their residences and any activity that may disturb law and order in the scheduled area from 7 pm on February 8 until further notice. Government officials and security personnel have been exempted from the restrictions.



“Whereas such disturbances could lead to serious breaches of peace, danger to public tranquillity, and pose risks to human lives and property, the current circumstances necessitate immediate action,” the order stated.



Officials said tension had been simmering in the area since Saturday night after a member of the Tangkhul community was allegedly assaulted by seven to eight persons at Litan village. The matter was initially resolved through discussions between the victim’s family and the village chief of Litan Sarelkhong, with both sides agreeing to settle the issue through customary practices. A meeting was scheduled for February 8.



However, the meeting did not take place as the victim’s family reportedly failed to attend. Subsequently, a group of villagers from nearby Saibung allegedly attacked the residence of the chief of Litan Sarelkhong.



While retreating, the attackers allegedly fired seven rounds while passing through the vicinity of the Litan police station, officials said.



Security forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, and the situation is being closely monitored, officials added.