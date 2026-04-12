Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee slams BJP over BSF jawan's death in Manipur

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has criticised the BJP for failing to address Manipur's ongoing ethnic violence, spotlighting the death of a BSF constable from West Bengal.

Constable Mithun Mandal, from Malda's Bhagjan Tola village, died on April 10, after militants shot him during a patrol in Ukhrul district. Officials reported the bullet was struck around 4.30 pm from an unknown source. He was rushed to a hospital in Imphal but succumbed by 6 pm. Serving with the 170 Battalion, Mandal leaves behind his wife and children.

In a pointed social media post on Saturday, Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP and TMC national general secretary, wrote: "A brave Bengali BSF jawan from Malda... was martyred in militant firing. Those who lecture Bengal about 'poriborton' should first turn their gaze towards Manipur."

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of prioritising Bengal election campaigns over Manipur. "They have all the time in the world to campaign in Bengal, but not a single minute to visit Manipur and bring a lasting solution to the ethnic violence that has raged for three years," Banerjee said.

Nearly 300 people have died, with tens of thousands displaced or injured, since clashes erupted in 2023 between Meitei and Kuki communities.

Banerjee urged the leaders to act meaningfully for Manipur's people before pushing for change in Bengal, where assembly elections are set for April 23 and 29, with results on May 4.