Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter on July 20 expressing her profound shame and horror at the disturbing visuals from Manipur. Demanding accountability, she questioned when the Manipur CM would step down and urged for immediate action by the government.

The situation in Manipur, according to Moitra, resembles a civil war with acts of war crimes being committed, as an old video of two women being paraded naked went viral, shaking the nation's conscience. She criticized the BJP, stating that it has reduced Bharat to such distressing circumstances.

As the opposition's INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) gears up to counter NDA's Bharat in Parliament over the Manipur issue, the clash between the Meitei and Kuki communities has resulted in months of unabated violence, claiming numerous lives, including several police officers.

The recent emergence of a video showing two women being stripped naked and molested has sparked fresh outrage. The incident, according to a complaint, occurred on May 4 in Kangkopi district, with the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum claiming the victims belonged to the Kuki-Zo tribe, and the perpetrators were Meiteis.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has taken suo moto cognizance of the video and ordered an investigation. A complaint filed by Thangboi Vaiphei, chief of B. Phainom village, alleges the gangrape of a third woman by the mob. The Chief Minister vowed to take swift action against the perpetrators and any negligent police officers involved.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.