Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a series of whirlwind meetings after landing in Manipur late on May 29 evening.

Shah has already met the ministers and the Governor of the state, which is being ravaged by ethnic violence for nearly a month.

As per details, on Monday late night, 1993 Batch IPS Officer Rajiv Singh has been transferred to the Manipur cadre for a period of 3 years.

Rajiv Singh is from the Tripura cadre and was posted as IGP CRPF.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Centre announces compensation package of Rs 10 lakh for those killed in ethnic clashes

In an office memorandum issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs, it stated- Inter-cadre deputation of Rajiv Singh, IPS, presently working as IG, CRPF, from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years.

"The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to convey the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for the Inter-cadre deputation of Shri Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR:93), presently working as IG, CRPF, from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years from the date of joining, in relaxation of the policy as a special case in the public interest. It is therefore requested to relieve Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR: 93), IG, CRPF immediately for enabling him to take up his new assignment in Manipur," stated the office memorandum.

As per reports, one among Rajiv Singh and Ashutosh Sinha is to be the next DGP of the Manipur cadre.