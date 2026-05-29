Truck driver killed as militants ambush security-escorted convoy in Manipur's Ukhrul

A truck driver was killed after suspected militants opened fire on a convoy of commercial vehicles under security escort in Manipur's Ukhrul district on May 29, triggering a gunfight with security forces.

According to police, a joint team comprising personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police was escorting around 15 to 20 trucks carrying essential supplies towards Ukhrul when the convoy came under attack near TM Kasom. The driver sustained critical injuries and died at the scene. His identity had not been established at the time of reporting.

Security personnel retaliated immediately, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the attackers. Officials said the situation remained tense, with further firing reported along the Imphal–Ukhrul Road following the ambush.

The attack came hours after unrest erupted at Shangkai village, where protesters attempted to block the movement of supply vehicles by burning tyres on the road. Security forces used tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd and ensure the convoy's passage. Reports indicated that at least five civilians were injured during the confrontation.

The ambush occurred about six kilometres from Shangkai village, highlighting continuing security concerns along the route. Authorities had deployed escorts for the convoy to facilitate the delivery of essential commodities to Ukhrul district amid ongoing tensions.

The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of transport operators and the movement of goods in the region. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh met representatives of the Manipur Truck Owners' Welfare Association and reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring secure and uninterrupted movement on the state's highways.

The latest killing follows a similar attack on April 18, when two civilians, including a retired Army soldier, were shot dead by suspected militants near TM Kasom village.