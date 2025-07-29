"Truly ashamed to say Gaurav Gogoi is from northeast": N Biren Singh

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched a sharp counterattack against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on social media platform X, criticizing his remarks made during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor.

Responding to Gogoi’s questions regarding India's military strategy, particularly the use of long-range strikes by fighter jets, Biren Singh accused the Congress leader of lacking a basic understanding of modern warfare tactics.

"Opposition leader, Shri @GauravGogoiAsm’s ignorance of modern warfare is a bit concerning," the Former Manipur Chief Minister wrote.

"Questioning why our fighter jets did not engage at close range ignores the strategic brilliance of long-range precision strikes that ensured mission success and protected our soldiers."

Biren Singh further condemned Gogoi’s tone in the debate, calling it disrespectful towards the armed forces.

"Ridiculing our brave defenders, who are working tirelessly at the frontline, is not just highly unbecoming of a political leader, but a disservice to the nation they safeguard," he stated.

In a strongly worded conclusion, Biren Singh expressed personal dismay, remarking:

"Truly ashamed to say that he is from the North East."





Opposition leader, Shri @GauravGogoiAsm's ignorance of modern warfare is a bit concerning.



Questioning why our fighter jets did not engage at a close range ignores the strategic brilliance of long-range precision strikes that protected our soldiers and ensured that the mission… https://t.co/ztisQimorg — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 29, 2025

Slamming the Central Government during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor on July 28, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised serious concerns over the government's handling of national security, particularly the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, and the sudden ceasefire agreement with Pakistan.

Gogoi questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not personally addressed the House regarding the ceasefire with Pakistan, alleging a lack of transparency. “The entire country, including the Opposition, was united in support of the Prime Minister. But on May 10, we suddenly learned of a ceasefire. Why? If Pakistan was about to surrender, who made us stop? To whom did we surrender?” he asked.

Referring to repeated claims made by former US President Donald Trump, Gogoi said, “Trump has publicly stated 26 times that he pressured India and Pakistan to announce a ceasefire by threatening trade repercussions. We want the truth behind this claim.”

The Congress leader also criticized the government for failing to prevent international financial support to Pakistan, particularly through institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and demanded to know why New Delhi couldn't influence these decisions.

On the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Gogoi held Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the security lapse and said the minister could not “hide behind the Lieutenant Governor.” He expressed frustration over the failure to apprehend the five terrorists involved in the attack, even after 100 days. “Despite drones, Pegasus, satellites—how have you not caught them yet?” he questioned.

Slamming Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on Operation Sindoor, Gogoi said key questions remained unanswered. “The Defence Minister failed to explain how the terrorists infiltrated Indian territory, reached Baisaran, and managed to kill tourists. The nation deserves an answer.”

Defence Minister Singh had earlier clarified that Operation Sindoor was not a mission to capture territory but was aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure across the border. “Crossing the border was never the goal; our sole intent was to destroy Pakistan’s terror nurseries,” Singh stated.

Gogoi reiterated that while the Opposition stands with the government on matters of national security, transparency cannot be compromised. “We are not the enemy. We stand with our country and our armed forces, but we will continue to question the government on lies and deceit,” he affirmed.