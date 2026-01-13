TSA releases top 10 school rankings in Manipur's Sadar Hills, sets new benchmark for academic excellence

In a major push towards elevating educational standards in Sadar Hills, the Thadou Students’ Association (TSA), Sadar Hills, on Tuesday, January 13 officially announced the Top Ten Schools of Kangpokpi district, recognising institutions for sustained academic performance and excellence in co-curricular activities.

The rankings, prepared by the Department of Education, TSA Sadar Hills, are the result of a rigorous and transparent evaluation process based on outcomes from 30 academic and extracurricular competitions conducted between October 5, 2024, and November 22, 2025. TSA stated that the assessment framework was designed to ensure merit-based recognition while promoting inclusivity and fair competition among schools.

The schools securing a place in the Top 10 list are:

Apex Christian English School

St. Vincent School

Ideal Senior Secondary School

Omega Public School

TL Shalom Academy

MBC Higher Secondary School

Pathfinder Academy

Apple Buds

Elite Higher Secondary School

Baptist English High School

TSA has long emerged as a key stakeholder in educational reform in Sadar Hills, consistently working to strengthen the academic ecosystem through structured competitions, continuous academic monitoring, student-centric initiatives, and close engagement with educational institutions. The association said the initiative aims to foster healthy competition while encouraging schools to pursue excellence beyond conventional academic parameters.

By integrating co-curricular performance alongside academic results, TSA has reinforced the importance of holistic education—emphasising leadership, creativity, discipline, and confidence among students. Educationists noted that this balanced approach has prompted institutions to improve teaching standards, upgrade infrastructure, and focus on overall student development.

The ranking initiative has received widespread appreciation from educationists, parents, and community leaders, who described it as a transparent and progressive model that not only rewards merit but also promotes accountability within the district’s education system. Many termed the rankings a new benchmark for institutional excellence in Kangpokpi.

Reaffirming its commitment, TSA announced plans to further strengthen the education sector in Sadar Hills through expanded academic interventions, capacity-building programmes for educators, and inclusive platforms for students from diverse backgrounds. The association reiterated that quality education remains central to social harmony, peace, and sustainable development in the region.

The announcement, TSA said, is not merely a recognition of institutional achievement but a reaffirmation of its long-term vision to build a more empowered, competitive, and future-ready generation of students in Sadar Hills.