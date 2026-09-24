Two active KCP (MFL) cadres arrested in joint operation in Imphal West

A joint team of CDO/Imphal East and 31 Assam Rifles arrested two alleged active cadres of the KCP (MFL) involved in extortion activities during an operation at Awang Sekmai, Imphal West, on September 23.

According to the security forces, the operation was launched based on intelligence inputs that were corroborated by 4 Mahar Regiment.

The arrested individuals were identified as Yumnam Bidyasagar Meitei alias Sagar (24), son of late Y. Borajao Meitei of Nambol Ishok Lai Haroubung Bazar, who was arrested from his rented house at Awang Sekmai Lai Pat, and Salam Malemnganba Singh alias Wanglen alias Robot (24), son of late S. Ibohanbi Singh of Awang Sekmai Mamang Leikai, who was apprehended near PDA Ground, Awang Sekmai.

The security forces said both individuals were allegedly involved in extortion-related activities. Further details regarding the operation and any recovery were not provided in the information available.