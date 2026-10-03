Two alleged PREPAK members held in Manipur’s Bishnupur over extortion charges

Security forces in Manipur arrested two alleged active cadres of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) in separate operations in Bishnupur district on October 1 in connection with alleged extortion activities, officials said.

According to the police, a team of CDO-Bishnupur arrested 22-year-old Laishram Rohit Meitei, son of L Amu Meitei, from the Kumbi Sagolpat area.

Meitei, a resident of Tuibong Meitei Leikai in Churachandpur district and currently staying at Laisoi Relief Camp, was identified by the police as an active cadre of PREPAK.

In a separate operation on the same day, CDO-Bishnupur personnel arrested 27-year-old Sanjenbam Sanju Singh, son of S Tomba Singh of Khabi Mayai Leikai.

Singh was identified as an active member of PREPAK (Pro) and was allegedly involved in extortion activities, according to the police.

Further investigation into the alleged activities of the two arrested persons is underway.