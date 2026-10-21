Two persons were arrested by a combined team of the Thoubal District police's Criminal Detection Organisation (CDO) and security forces in Manipur on October 20 in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) registered at Thoubal police station.

The arrested persons have been identified as Md. Khursid Ahamad, 19, son of Md. Hassan, and Md. Abdul Rahaman alias Apik, 45, son of late Md. Abdulhei. Both are residents of Sangaiyumpham Cherapur in Thoubal district.

According to the available information, the arrests were made by the joint team on October 20. Further details regarding the case, including the specific allegations against the two accused, have not been provided.



Addressing a press conference at the Police Headquarters, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo said a joint team comprising Thoubal Police, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), CoBRA and the Assam Rifles launched a combing operation in Sangaiyumpham and Cherapur areas on Tuesday morning.

During the operation, security personnel searched 146 houses and verified the identities of around 300 people. Four suspects were detained, of whom two were formally arrested in connection with the case, Lhatoo said.

A double-barrel gun was also seized and sent for forensic examination, he added.

The senior police officer appealed to the public to remain calm, refrain from taking the law into their own hands and avoid circulating unverified information or rumours on social media.

He also urged residents to cooperate with security forces and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room.

The clash reportedly broke out around 11.30 pm on Sunday in Khangabok village under Thoubal police station, following an alleged stone-pelting incident near a ground where a concert was being held.

The confrontation involved members of the Meitei and Meitei Pangal communities. Preliminary accounts suggest that a misunderstanding may have triggered the violence. One person was killed and several houses were reportedly set ablaze during the incident.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the clash.

