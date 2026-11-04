Security forces arrested two persons for allegedly threatening and intimidating members of the public with firearms in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on November 4.

The two were apprehended on Tuesday by a joint team of police commandos and Assam Rifles personnel from Arapti Mayai Leikai area under Irilbung police station limits, a police statement said.

The arrested persons were identified as Pukhrihongbam Shanta Singh (47) and Sapam Premjit Singh (56).

One pistol and ammunition were seized from their possession, the statement added.

Security forces have been conducting search operations across Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

The conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives, left 49 people missing and displaced thousands.

In recent months, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported. At least 50 people have been killed in clashes between the two communities in the hill districts since February this year.

